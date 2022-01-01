Sew Chic Fabrics and Crafts
100% Black and Women Owned Business. We specialize in sewing education, custom garments, alterations, and FAJA adjustments. We also have a wide variety of fabrics, notions, patterns, and bra making supplies.
