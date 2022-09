Wellington

South Florida Title Associates Corporate Headquarters is located in Plantation, FL with offices in the following cities: Aventura, Boynton Beach, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Lighthouse Point, Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Tamarac, and Weston. SFTA is proud to be an authorized agent of the highest rated title insurers in the industry: Old Republic National Title Insurance Company and Chicago Fidelity Title Insurance Company.