SG Gives Back
Every month at Sage Goddess, our employees are given $1000 to donate to the charity of THEIR choice. Browse and learn more about the charities selected here:
March 2021- Casa Hagor
Casa Hogor provides a home and care for vulnerable children, giving them the support to thrive.
April 2021- School On Wheels
School on Wheels provides free tutoring to homeless children preK- 12 grade.
May 2021- Marine Mammal Rescue of San Pedro
The Marine Mammal Rescue rehabilitates animals rescued from all Los Angeles county beaches.
June 2021- National Alliance on Mental Illness
NAMI provides support to individuals dealing with mental illness so they can build better lives.