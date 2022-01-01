Shanna Forrestall
Storyteller/Creative Producer
Transform Artist Residency - Chattanooga, TN
Learn more about the Transform Artist Residency in Chattanooga, TN started by Shanna and her team after her visit to the famed Chateau Orquevaux residency in France.
Article in the Advocate newspaper - Louisiana
Read a recent article about Shanna's work in storytelling and music.
Spotify Playlist of Shanna's Songs
Listen to a list of songs Shanna has written or co-written on the Fire & Water Music project.
LIVE ANOTHER NIGHT (Fire & Water Music)
Listen to our single featuring powerhouse vocalist Francesca Capasso.
Poisonous (Fire & Water Music)
Another single from our Fire & Water Music project - this one features Free the Unicorn.
Listen to my interview on WUTC 88.1 (NPR)
Listen to my interview on Scenic Roots on WUTC 88.1 - Chattanooga's NPR station about CFE-2021.
Featured on the CREATIVE SOUL HEALING podcast
Listen to this interview with Shanna on the CREATIVE SOUL HEALING podcast.