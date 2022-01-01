Become A Brand Ambassador

Benefits New Brand Ambassadors will receive a Welcome Package by mail Your own 20% off discount code for you only and a 15% off discount code for your followers 20% allowance from your discount code used by your followers will go towards your monthly spending for the following month. (Monthly allowances are good for 1 month) Random gifts may ship out to your home Stay up to date with new products May attend pop events for free (if allowed) May attend photoshoots and be featured on our site