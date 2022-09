Payton Savage

I am a hairstylist at Lift Salon in Rogers. My passion is blondes and lived in looks that blend so flawlessly. I graduated from Paul Mitchell where I was on Deans list and participated in the accelerated program Phase Two. I absolutely love doing hair because I can help people find their confidence through their hair. I really enjoy getting to know my clients. I am always looking for extra classes to take to better equip me to help with my clients needs.