Shelley Simpson

I am a New Yorker by way of Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Florida with a passion to inspire healthy living, conscious giving, and sustainable growing. My careers in education, public policy, and the private sector taught me that anything is possible if you dream big and expect success. Your health is my business - promote good health, prevent disease, and fuel for performance by adding more plants to your diet the easy way with our concentrated plant powders or the fun way with Tower Garden.