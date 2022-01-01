Shred 10 Clean Eating Jumpstart
Join Kristie Vogelsberg, IMD, Julie Mohajir, NMD, and Team Abundance as we embrace simple changes for better health through whole food-based nutrition! 🍒🍊🍍🍏
Jumpstart to Better Health
Watch this 3 min video to learn more about Juice Plus+ and why we use this as our nutritional foundation for our Shred 10 Lifestyle!
How Does the Shred 10 Program Work?
The "Why" behind Shred 10 with Registered Dietician, Kelli Morgan, 13 min
Shred 10 Daily Detox Education
Watch this 24 min video with Dr. Mitra Ray as she explains whole food detoxification!
Order Juice Plus+
I recommend all 4 blends of capsules (or chews) and 2 Complete/Perform shakes a day for Shred 10
Shred 10 Guide
Program details, FAQs, recipes, grocery guide, smoothie & snack ideas, trackers (pg 46) and more!
Taste of the Shred Cooking Guide
Hundreds of plant-based recipes to inspire you on your Shred 10 Lifestyle journey!
Revolution Recipes Cookbooks
Healthy Complete Smoothie and Energy bites, Snacks for Kids, Air Fryer, Crockpot, Mocktails...