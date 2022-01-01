Shred10 Clean Eating Jumpstart
Join Kristie Vogelsberg, IMD, Julie Mohajir, NMD, Myself (Sharon) and Team Abundance as we embrace simple changes for better health through whole food-based nutrition! 🍒🍊🍍🍏
Order Juice Plus+
I recommend all 4 blends of capsules (or chews) and 2 complete/Perform shakes a day for Shred 10
Shred 10 Guide
Program details, FAQs, recipes, grocery guide, smoothie & snack ideas, trackers (pg 46) and more!
Taste of the Shred Cooking Guide
Hundreds of plant-based recipes to inspire you on your Shred 10 journey!
Revolution Recipes Downloadable Cookbooks
Healthy Complete Smoothie & Energy bites, Snacks for Kids, Air Fryer, Crockpot, Mocktails...
Home Fitness Resources
Free Fitness Revolution e-book, Yoga, Pilates, HIIT, Mindfulness and Breathing