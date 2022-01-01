SigEp Sweetheart 2022 Donation Links

Each year, the men of Sigma Phi Epsilon hosts a special charitable weeklong event called SigEp. Sweetheart. The purpose of the event is to raise philanthropic funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks. However, we also use the namesake to name the next Sweetheart of the chapter. This year's events includes multiple social media events, a kick-off barbecue and the annual SigEp Sweetheart Pageant. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.