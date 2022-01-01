Sik Skillz
I grew up in south florida, where it’s a melting pot of cultures. I’ve been around people from the islands and america and so i was introduced to many different styles and sounds. I am a Writer | Dj | Producer among other things. I create music in different Genres, namely EDM, Pop, Reggaeton, Reggae, HipHop/R&B and other Latin Styles different to Reggaeton. I quickly was inspired by the vibe of dancehall (Reggae/Reggaeton) and Dance or EDM music where it’s like it’s embedded in my vibe, it resonates with my energy. I make my music for myself meaning the way i like it, i feel the good vibe and it makes me want to dance. I want you to feel the good Vibe of my songs and to be positively inspired, it’s feel good music that i wish can someday up lift you like the songs by my favorite artist and Dj’s has done for me, i like that feeling a lot when i’m in the vibe and there ‘s just me feeling the essence of the song and being brought to my own space, even if i’m surrounded. Good Music.
Do you want Free Music? 🎶
Contact me to find out how to get Free downloads to Music.