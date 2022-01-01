Anais Castro

Hey everyone! My name is Anais and I’m 17 years old. At the age of 16, I started being introduced to and having multiple streams of income ALL THROUGH MY PHONE! Now that I’ve seen what it can do for me and the FCB gang, I want to help others see what it can do for them. REMEMBER the average millionaire has 7 streams of income, so take the first step into the right path ‼️ Here are some links below that can help you understand a little bit more 😁