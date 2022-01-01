Lindsey & Ali

We began our professional artistic journey when we decided it was time for a change in career. Unlike many of our contemporaries, Simply Rooted is Veteran owned and operated. We, as two women have decided to take what we know, and provide our services to communities near and far, with precision. We have our own approach to - and definition of - art. We believe in constantly taking risks and believe that inspiration can be found wherever our minds wander. To find out more about our philosophy, products, and gear feel free to get in touch.