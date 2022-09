SIN FAZO

The Youngest Most Unique Authentic Musician To Approach The Rap Game. His Music & Sound Is Very Much Odd To A lot Of Known Artists In This Era. He Is Trying To Influence The Culture Of Life Itself For Everyone To Be Theirselves No Matter How You Were Born. Sin Fazo Was Born With A Natural Defect Known As “Cleft Lip” . He Uses That Everyday To Remind Himself That He Is Naturally Different From Several.