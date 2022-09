𝔖𝔦𝔯𝔦𝔲𝔰 𝔖𝔱𝔞𝔞𝔯 𝔓𝔥𝔞𝔪 𝔉𝔲𝔫𝔡𝔰 & 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔰𝔱 𝔉𝔬𝔲𝔫𝔡𝔞𝔱𝔦𝔬𝔫

Tʜᴇ ᴏʀᴠᴇʀ ᴏғ ᴛʜᴇ ᴠᴀʏ ɪs ᴇɴᴇʀɢʏ ɴᴀᴛɪᴏɴᴀʟɪᴛʏ & ʙᴜsɪɴᴇss. Sirius STAAR Pham Community exist because of lack of knowledge of self as well as resources for the public and private community. We are a Society of like minded individuals ready to fill needs through states constituting laws of Nature through Cosmic Consciousness. We look forward to manifesting with you.