A Producer With Credits In TV Theme Music And Commercials Looking To Get The Word Out. If You Are A Artist In Need Of Hard HipHop Beats Contact Me For My Beat Pack. I Have Numerous Blog/Magazine Placements As Well As Radio And Podcast Interviews Interviews. Serious Inquiries Only. All Remixes And Songs Are Ready For Immediate Airplay. I Do Not Have Licensing For Th Remixes And Own Them In No Way And Retain 0 Profit. Simply For Sport. All Songs By Slyide Are The Property Of Slyide And Slyide Entertainment Recordings.