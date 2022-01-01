Drew Smyth

Drew Smyth was born in Issaquah, Washington, where he grew up racing motocross, playing rugby and drag racing his 64 Chevelle, which he still has! His first job out of school was selling cars, and he did it successfully for 3 years. Needing a change, Drew decided to move to California in 2010. He got his first taste of the hot real estate market when he worked doing short sales with investors and real estate agents. In 2018 he decided to take the leap into being a real-estate agent himself. During his second year as an agent, Drew was already in the top 50% of his KW office. By his third year Drew was in the top 20% of his office and was asked to join the ALC board of directors for the KW Los Feliz office. After closing over 5 million in sales in 2020 alone, Drew has become one of the top agents to call when looking to buy or sell in the LA area. In a market that is hot and people are offering over asking, Drew has become creative in finding ways to get discounts or instant equity on 90% of his sales for clients. The need to win for his clients is always the biggest drive for Drew. His easy going nature, positive attitude, and unique laugh will keep you calm as you navigate one of the biggest purchases of your life. Do yourself a favor and call Drew when you are ready to buy, sell or lease real estate.