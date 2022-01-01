Heeeeeello my follow yarn craft lovers!!
My name is Elizabeth! I’m a fun loving min of two wonderful boys located in Kansas! I love Pokémon, baseball, hockey, warm months, crocheting, and almost everything under the nerdy sun
My name is Elizabeth! I’m a fun loving min of two wonderful boys located in Kansas! I love Pokémon, baseball, hockey, warm months, crocheting, and almost everything under the nerdy sun
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company