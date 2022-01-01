Taliyah
trying to spread awareness about social issues! <3
Take Dustin Higgs off of Death Row
Falsely Convicted Dustin Higgs is still awaiting execution. sign to aid in stopping this
Make the KKK illegal.
Making The KKK a terrorist organization and making it ILLEGAL to partake in its horrific activities
Mandatory Police Deescalation Training
Police Officers need More training in deescalation so less people die at the hands of police due to excess force
Immigrants Being Poisoned By ICE
Bringing Attention and Awareness to immigrants being poisoned by ICE