Alexander/Alex
He/They, 15
DEMAND ALL RESIDENTIAL SCHOOLS GET SEARCHED
This is a petition to have all residential schools in Canada be thoroughly searched!
ASIAN AMERICAN HATE CRIME THREAD
This should take you to a thread explaining the Asian American hate crimes that have been happening a lot more since COVID 19
HELP STOP ASIAN AMERICAN HATE CRIMES
Please sign this petition! Hate crimes against Asian Americans have sky rocketed since COVID 19
ANTISEMITISM
Learn how to better yourself as an ally to the Jewish community along with how to fight against Antisemitism!