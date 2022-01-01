Something Inspired

Something Inspired was born out of a mutual desire to create beautiful things and to share them with others who, like us, love to live their lives with just a bit of whimsy and a whole lot of personality. The owners and creators are a pair of crazy roommates who have become family through the years. It's often joked that they share not only a house, but also a brain. When handling special orders these ladies feel two sets of eyes are better than one, because they want you to have quality with their one of a kind designs.