TANISHA READ

As an intuitive healer, Clairvoyant and Spiritual wealth coach, Tanisha has been practicing holistic healing for over 12 years and has studied with the some of the best healers on earth. Her specialty is helping people reconnect with their highest self. Tanisha uses mindfulness practices, EFT tapping, Reiki, Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya meditation, and more! Tanisha’s clients have seen incredible results that range from weight loss to emotional healing - she can’t wait to work with you!