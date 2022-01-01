Spu AIGA
We are a student run organization led by the visual communication majors at SPU. Our primary purpose is to promote and the advancement of the design profession. We are an affiliated with the AIGA professional organization.
We are a student run organization led by the visual communication majors at SPU. Our primary purpose is to promote and the advancement of the design profession. We are an affiliated with the AIGA professional organization.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company