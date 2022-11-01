WAYCROSS U.S. AIR FORCE RECRUITER
Hello, I am SSgt Edward Walker. I am the Recruiter for Waycross and the Surrounding Areas. If you are interested in joining or need more info please give me a call at 912-387-4000.
