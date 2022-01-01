Stella M
Keep signing petitions!
Justice for Brittany Williams
Drop False Charges Placed on Police Brutality Victim and Hold The Officers Accountable!
Give right to wear a hijab in Belgium universities
Muslim women need have the right to wear a hijab in universities!
Justice For McHale Rose
McHale Rose was killed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Police Officers on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Put pressure on Libya to end slavery
Sign this petition calling the United States government to put pressure on Libya to put an end to the slave trade
Help the Muslims in Chinese Concentration Camps
Petition to Free to Muslims in Chinese Concentration Camps
Grant clemency to Robin "Rocky" Myers
change his sentence from death to life without the possibility of parole
Sex trafficking victims need safety not sex!
Stop having sex with sex trafficking victims to investigate their trafficking
Stop Femicide
Protect Women Against Gender Based Violence/ STOP Femicide - the intentional killing of females because they are females
JUSTICE FOR PATRICK WARREN SR.
Patrick Warren was shot and killed by a Killeen police officer on Sunday, January 10th
Stop Turkey, save the Kurds!
The Turkish president has been torturing kurdish people in unimaginable and disgusting ways
Justice for Shukri Abdi
call for a criminal investigation to be opened into the circumstances surrounding the death of Shukri Abdi
Justice for George Nkencho
George was shot dead by Garda (the state police force of the Irish Republic) on the 30th of December 2020