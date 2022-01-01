Steven Henke

There is power in collaboration. I bring good people and great ideas together. The support we find in collaboration creates a shift, perhaps first in our perception but ultimately in the way we relate to ourselves and the world around us. Under every good idea shared is a great idea made better by working together. I've developed trend-forward collections for Target, sourced products all over the world, spotted trends, and connected the dots for companies while working alongside the most talented people you will ever meet. Along the way, I've developed a passion for innovation, an atomic optimism, and a collection of fab friends. Let's work together.