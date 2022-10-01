Richard Stewart
Veteran Owned Transportation Company
MudFlap
With the use of this application, you will find the cheapest fuel near your truck or on your route. When used, they will give you a start code that you give the attendant. Once you do that you can start enjoying savings at the pump.
AtoB
Enjoy a $0.05 discount at any location nationwide that accepts visa. They can be used for both Gasoline and Diesel. It can also be used for maintenance of your vehicles. AtoB give you the option to set spending limits and lock cards for a particular driver or vehicle. Reporting is also made easy with their transaction viewers. Apply today without a Personal Guarantee to enjoy the savings. With over a 99% approval rate, you’re sure to get your well deserved saving with no fees