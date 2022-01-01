Stillthinking_U-U
Hey! I'm a voice actor, guitarist, violinist, pianist, writer, audio engineer and music composer! I can do more things, and I like making new friends on the way! Signing off, Still.
Hey! I'm a voice actor, guitarist, violinist, pianist, writer, audio engineer and music composer! I can do more things, and I like making new friends on the way! Signing off, Still.
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company