Shonica Thompson

I am the President of SNS Essential Notary Services and FingerprintersRus. I am a multiply state commissioned Notary Public for the states of Georgia, Kansas, and Missouri. My credentials include being a Certified Loan Signing Agent and a fingerprinting trainer. As a loan signing agent, I specialize in refinance, loan modification, affidavits, acknowledgements, I-9 forms, power of attorney, and more. I also have online notary capabilities.