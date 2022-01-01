Stone Mountain Mall

Since 2018, Stone Mountain Mall GA has been the premier Georgia’s most diverse shopping experience. The International Trade Mall is proud to provide a unique shoppers paradise within our 120,000 square feet facility. Through our exclusive vendors, shoppers can experience authentic products and a vast variety of food options! With over 200 vendors within our mall, visitors can purchase unique products from hair products, Men’s and Women’s clothing, salon services and more. Our large selection of contemporary clothing, beaded fashions, furniture and more awaits you.