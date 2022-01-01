StrategiK Studios

We are a premier event planning, design, and coordination business located in the Saint Louis, Missouri and Southern Illinois area... We pride ourselves on the detail that we put into all of our events and treat them as if they were our own. Our clients are like family and nothing goes overlooked. Whether it’s a wedding, holiday party, birthday, or corporate event, we strive to build something that is unique and extraordinary. Have a plan and be StrategiK. Allow us to earn your business and help bring all the pieces together for your next event.