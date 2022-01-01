StratusIQ
StratusIQ is the Colorado Springs & El Paso County market leader for fiber Internet. We offer Internet, Phone, and TV services to the greater Colorado Springs area.
The Future of Fiber In Colorado Springs
The Colorado Springs Independent wrote this great article about how the residents of the springs are very "underserved" when it comes to Fiber Internet. Here is what the city and independent companies are doing about it.
Are We in Your Neighborhood?
Find out what services we offer in your neighborhood. Start by typing in your address, and your options will be revealed!