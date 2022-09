Street Cred LLC

Creating Space for connection with Creator through yoga and prayer. I teach to learn and my learning includes these certifications: Family Herbalist/ R-YFT 200 Yoga Trainer/R-YFMT 500 Yoga Master Trainer/Level 1 Yoga Therapist. In addition to teaching yoga and offering wellness guidance, I also keep my shop stocked with beads, aromatherapy, and Savasana pillows made by breast cancer surviving coffee addict in PNW. streetcredllc.com