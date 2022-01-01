Ron Broussard

As an international author, speaker, and Empowerment Coach, I help business leaders and people stretch their relationship capital by using their energy, influence, and resources to create positive changes in their business and life. My business and brand STRETCHYOURSELF™ was created to help serve my life's purpose of helping to change the lives of millions of people. This is my purpose in life, to not only live every day of my life doing what I love - but to touch the people's lives I meet and help them to have more success and enjoy their businesses and lives. And I've written some really cool books along the way! Wanting Eyes, Footprints Of My Soul, and Stretch Yourself Create the Relationships You Deserve are all about relationships in life and business. So connect with me and let's talk!