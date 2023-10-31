PUMKIN PATCH

Every year, members of the community make memories in Round Rock’s Pumpkin Patch with loved ones and their pets. This year St. Richard's Pumpkin Patch will celebrate its 25th anniversary. The pumpkin patch is open daily from September 30 - October 31, 2023. This labor of love benefits local charities including Round Rock Serving Center, St. Richard’s Preschool Scholarships, Stoney Point ROTC, and Youth Missions, just to name a few. Volunteer opportunities and bulk orders available.