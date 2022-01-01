Sunflowers & Red Feathers

Sunflowers and Red Feathers is a grief support blog/podcast, aka “blogcast” for bereaved parents. Started by Kristina Cunningham and Steffanie Empey. We are friends walking together through grief after losing our sons within months of each other. We have named our blogcast Sunflowers and Red Feathers in memory of our sons, Mason (Sunflowers) and Joshua (Red Feathers). We want to share with you the joy and the hope that we have. We know the struggles that come with child loss and aren’t afraid to talk about them.