Sunny Fonseca

I started my career in the Mortgage Industry during the financial crisis because I wanted to help clients achieve the dream of homeowner ship. I survived the true test of time in an industry that is ever changing. I pride on the knowledge and expertise that I have gained over the years. I enjoy working with a wide variety of loans from Jumbo to Non-Prime to FHA/VA. I am passionate about giving you the best mortgage and financial information available while providing you with a smooth and on-time closing. My goal is to educate and guide families through the home buying process and ultimately into financial freedom.