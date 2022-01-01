Susan Wittenbach, PMD+ and 100 Club

Susan became passionate about Juice Plus when she understood it was the answer to helping her family eat more fruits and veggies for health. She was able to transition from her interior design business into Juice Plus when she realized she could continue to show people something they hadn’t thought of that would enhance the quality of their lives. The win-win became evident as she recognized time flexibility, a community of wonderful friends, the joy of contribution, the resources and support to grow as a person, and the opportunity to travel. Susan resides part time in her hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, on the shores of Lake Michigan during the summer months, and in Florida during the winter.