Svar Chandak

Please support me and Scouting by ordering some of our finest flavor combinations. Pecatonica River Popcorn allows you to choose from popcorn, pretzels, candy, trail mix, or coffee all with FREE shipping. You may also choose to send a taste of home to our U.S. Military men and women by purchasing a Popcorn Military Donation. These donations are available in denominations from $10-$100 and ship directly from Pecatonica River Popcorn to men and women in the U.S. Military. 60% of your purchase goes back to my Unit and Council to help instill the very values that have made Scouting a time-honored tradition for over 100 years. Thank you for your support, Svar Chandak If You Have Any Questions Please Contact: [email protected]