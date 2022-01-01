Seaweed (sea vegetables) has been eaten by our ancestors for thousands of years because it was recognized as a superfood packed with superior nutrition. As a matter of fact during the Great Famine in Ireland during the 1800s where many died of starvation, Chondrus Crispus was the saving grace for many who survived. For this reason, and specific location of growth, Chondrus Crispus by definition is the only true Irish SeaMoss. In its raw form, Irish SeaMoss can vary in color from greenish-yellow, to red, or a dark purple. In its dried state, nearly 10% of its weight is protein, and nearly 15% makes up mineral content. Irish SeaMoss is rich in iodine (thyroid health), sulfur, potassium, calcium, magnesium, manganese, sulfur, vitamin B9, and iron. Fifty-five percent of its weight is a soluble fiber known as carrageenan, which makes it excellent for digestion. This is not to be confused with the synthetic man-made version that is actually unhealthy. The high mineral and vitamin content, and presence of fiber makes Irish SeaMoss excellent for eliminating mucus, improving respiratory health, aiding in digestion, correcting deficiencies, and much more as a SUPERFOOD. In its gel form, Irish SeaMoss can be used in smoothies, food recipes as a thickener, teas, juices, hair moisturizer, and even as a face mask for skincare.