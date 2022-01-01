Sweet and Lyrical Mom
Mom of Two, Writer, Creator, Plant Lover **Helping Moms put in the work to make parenting extraordinary and survivable. Creating Clarity from Chaos!
Play Tunnel
One of my boy's favorite toys. They played with this tunnel for years and years. Both inside and outdoors. They loved it!
Stomp Rocket!
Another Favorite Toy. My boys would light up with excitement, stomp away and watch wide-eyed as the rocket took off into the air. Highly recommend.
Stomp Rocket
Another all-time favorite. I got this ball popper for my oldest son when he was a little goober and he played with this thing every single day. And when his younger brother was born, he played with it too. They both loved it and played with it until it just stopped working, years after they outgrew it. Another highly recommended toy.
Walkie Talkies for Kids
My boys had a blast with these all over the house. Especially on rainy days. Chatting with each other from closets and under tables. More than they would talk to each other face to face lol.