Dr. Tara Spivey

I focus on sustainability specifically how I can help businesses and consumers make better choices through eco-consciousness. Jodora: Sustainable Products | GA Healthy Snacks and Vending: Healthy Snacks | Spivey Stitch Shop: Handcrafted Personalized Stitched Items. Finally if you want to collaborate, connect, or have questions about anything you can message me or book time on my calendar.