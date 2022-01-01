REALTOR WILSON

Tyiesha is energetic, unforgettable and dedicated to fulfilling your real estate needs. Born in Chicago, IL, but raised in Sterlington, LA, she has an effective combination of Southern charm and Midwest tenacity. She likes to win for her clients, but strives to do so with a calm demeanor and a smile. As a Realtor®, her first priority is to make her clients happy and listen to their wants and needs to achieve the best outcome in every transaction. She strives to ensure that the home buying and/or selling process is fun, easy and stress-free. The possibilities are endless, whether it is buying or selling for owner occupancy or to invest. Short Sales, foreclosures, or rehabs, she is here to help. BUY with confidence, SELL with success! Contact her today for your Real Estate needs!