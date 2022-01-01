Taylr

If you’ve heard him, you’ve heard him. He encapsulates the essence of true hip hop by bringing you to his level of perspective with his intense flow of words, a cadence that strike your nerves, and a love for word play and poetry. Being the producer of his own records, his ability to condense his expression and put it into a project or song, has exponentially risen in terms of reaching the people. With an energetic yet, level headed and charismatic stage presence, Taylr represents everything that makes true Hip Hop and Rap great again. Hearing traces of what is indefinitely the sound of hip hop in the past, infused with the New Age sound of today’s never-ending development of the music industry in itself, Taylr’s music provides a whole new experience and takes things to the next level by going straight for the soul.