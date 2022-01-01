TeelzDesignz

Hi! I am a stay at home momma that loves making beautiful things. I have been crafting since 2009. I started my crafting journey crocheting. I then bought my first silhouette machine in 2015. The creativity flew from there to now! I have been making tumblers for 4 years now. I do lots of things with epoxy and sublimation! I have been selling on facebook since 2016 and have just joined the etsy world to expand my horizon. I would love the opportunity to get to make you something memorable and beautiful. Thank you for taking the time to visit my shop.