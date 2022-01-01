Kristen Horst

Kristen has been a licensed Realtor since 2012 and currently lives in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho with her family and French Bulldog, Lilly. They like to spend their free time delving into numerous outdoor activities and adventures. As the wife of a retired First Responder, Kristen has an understanding of good family values and a deep commitment to the community. After buying and renovating her first house at a young age, Kristen and Seth have continued that process with several more homes where she developed a passion and knack for finding the true potential of a home and learned how a perfect space can create a sense of well-being for her family. Kristen brings her knowledge, energy, and imagination to the team and is excited to help her clients find the perfect home for their family.