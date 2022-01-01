Seth Horst

Seth retired from a career in Law Enforcement and joined Kristen in Real Estate, which fulfilled a shared lifelong dream to be able to work together. Seth has a background in construction and home remodeling and enjoys using that knowledge to help his clients make informed decisions. Seth also brings a service-oriented attitude to the team and truly loves helping others, plus he's got really good jokes (at least he thinks so). Real Estate gives Seth the opportunity to meet and connect with a wide variety of people, which always leaves him feeling inspired and fulfilled.