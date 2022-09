Teresa Dill-Weesner

Wife πŸ’’πŸ‘°πŸ’ Mom to 3 boys πŸ‘¦πŸ‘¦πŸ‘¦ Bonus Mom to 1 girl πŸ‘© Bird Mom 🐦 Bunny Mom πŸ‡ Direct Care Worker πŸ‘©β€πŸ¦½πŸ‘πŸ‘©β€πŸ’» Beauty Influencer πŸ’‹πŸ’„πŸ’ Trying to be the best version of myself, while encouraging and uplifting others to do the same πŸ₯°