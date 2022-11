Miguel & Rosy Terrero

Miguel and Rose have since stepped into the roles of Country Director and Director of Administration for FCA DR, while continuing to be heavily involved in daily sports ministry, local church advancement, and various other outreach opportunities. They have two boys – Malakai and Ahdriel. Thank you so much for your support of our family and ministry as we continue to pursue the call of God in our lives to go and make disciples of all nations!