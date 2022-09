Ariel & Adoriam DeWalt

Hello! We are the DeWalt sister and last summer we attended 2 separate camps with Texas Brigades. One was North Buckskin Brigade( deer) and the other Costal Brigades(Fishing). We have a goal of doing 10 Presentations before Nov.1 to receive a scholarship with Texas Brigades. If you have any questions about our organization or if you want to join, here are the links below.